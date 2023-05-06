Rs 38 crore haul from WAPCOS ex-chief highest ever, says CBI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

The CBI has said Rs 38 crore cash recovery from the premises of former WAPCOS chief RK Gupta is the highest ever for the agency.

Gupta and his son Gaurav Singal were arrested on the charges of amassing wealth beyond their known sources of income, the CBI said, sharing details of its probe against Gupta and his family members with the Income Tax Department and the ED.

Officials said Gupta was earlier booked for allegedly amassing Rs 7.91 crore of assets. The CBI sleuths had conducted searches in connection with the disproportionate assets case when they found bundles of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 currency notes neatly stacked in suitcases at Gupta’s residences, the officials said.

The CBI teams found bulk of cash from Gupta’s three properties — Rs 13 crore each from houses in Pitampura and Gurugram and Rs 11 crore from son Singal’s residence in Chandigarh. Singal works in a leading car manufacturing company while Gupta headed WAPCOS from 2010-20, the officials said.

WAPCOS, previously known as Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Ltd, is a public sector enterprise wholly owned by the Centre and is under the administrative control of the Jal Shakti Ministry.

The CBI began its searches on Tuesday after booking Gupta, his wife, son and daughter-in-law for allegedly amassing illicit wealth to the tune of Rs 7.91 crore.