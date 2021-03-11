Rs 50,000 crore additional loan fund for hospitality sector

New Delhi, August 17
The government today approved a proposal by the Ministry of Finance to enhance the outlay of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) by Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 5 lakh crore and the increased amount will be set aside for hospitality and related businesses.
Briefing the media about the decisions of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the hike had been made on account of the severe disruptions caused by the Covid pandemic in the hospitality and related sectors.
Meanwhile, the government today approved a proposal to give support of 1.5 per cent to all financial institutions on the interest subvention of 3 per cent given to farmers on short-term agriculture loans of up to Rs 3 lakh.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the move was to ensure adequate credit flow in the farm sector.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...