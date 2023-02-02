Rs 7K crore allocated for phase-III of e-court project

New Delhi, February 1
The Centre has allocated Rs 7,000 crore for the launch of Phase III of the e-court project that seeks to enhance access to justice by digitising the judicial system, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Wednesday.
In a series of tweets, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sitharaman and Chief Justice of India and Supreme Court e-Committee Chairman DY Chandrachud, saying it would improve justice delivery system and pave the way for a “paperless” digital environment.
Rijiju said the move would ensure “ease of justice” and further improve the justice delivery system that PM had always envisioned.
