RS nominations: Selja, Azad left in cold

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 30

Congress general secretaries Ajay Maken and Randeep Singh Surjewala have gained big in the party’s RS nomination process, while former ministers Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kumari Selja and Anand Sharma remain in the cold for now.

The party expects Maken to represent Haryana’s Punjabis

Randeep Surjewala’s position continued to rise in the party after he was sent to Rajasthan to manage the crisis

Maken bagged a nomination from Haryana amid talks of Selja and Sharma also being in the race. Two RS seats are falling vacant in Haryana on August 1.

Maken (58) is a three-term former MLA from Delhi and two-term LS MP. Once elected, Maken would be serving his first RS term, with AICC sources saying the Congress decided to bat on a Punjabi Hindu in Haryana to strike a community balance amid growing non-Jat consolidation.

Selja is a tall SC leader, but party chief Sonia Gandhi recently appointed Udai Bhan, another Dalit leader, as state chief.

Surjewala (54) was long expected to enter RS and his prospects had brightened soon after he agreed to the Jind byelection on the asking of then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Surjewala’s role in the Rajasthan crisis management and proximity to CM Ashok Gehlot explain his nomination from Rajasthan.