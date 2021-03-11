RS poll: Big gains for BJP in Maha

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, June 11

The opposition BJP today delivered a major blow to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra by winning a third seat from the state. BJP candidate Dhananjay Mahadik defeated Sena’s Sanjay Pawar, leading to a three all for BJP and MVA after almost an eight-hour delay in counting due to complaints of violations and cross-voting from both sides.

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut after being elected as a Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra. PTI

The outcome has the capability to affect the upcoming MLC and civic elections, especially the BMC polls.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said he was “not shocked to see the results”, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis succeeded in working the “miracle” of weaning away independent MLAs from rival camps using “different means”.

“The miracle happened because Fadnavis managed to get Independents on their side, which made all the difference. But this will not affect the stability of the government (MVA),” he added.

Fadnavis said “results proved not only people, even MLAs of the ruling MVA were unhappy with the Uddhav Thackeray-led government”.

Other winners from the state are BJP’s Piyush Goyal and Anil Bonde, Congress’ Imran Pratapgarhi, NCP’s Praful Patel and Sena’s Sanjay Raut.

BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh said, “The win also exposed the chinks in the MVA government, puncturing many egos.”