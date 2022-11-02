RSS affiliate Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas announces education ‘Maha Kumbh’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 1

Top government bodies will partner with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas for a three-day national event to showcase the best practices in the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) and flag stakeholder challenges in implementing the once-in-a-36-year educational reform.

The Nyas, headed by Dina Nath Batra, former general secretary of RSS education wing Vidya Bharti, today described the event as an education “Maha Kumbh” that will focus on self-reliance through education and discuss promoting curriculum in mother tongue.

The three-day “Gyanotsav”, to be organised from November 17, will witness the attendance of senior government ministers, including those of health, education, law and skill development. Chiefs of the AICTE, UGC and NCERT have confirmed their participation. Among the 3,000 participants will be Vice-Chancellors, college and school principals, parents and students.

Nyas secretary Atul Kothari told The Tribune that a massive task of drafting a national curriculum in all scheduled Indian languages had been undertaken.

“The AICTE has already published books in eight Indian languages and these are under implementation in 20 AICTE-recognised institutes. Similarly, work is underway to produce Indian language curriculum in medicine, law education and management. Madhya Pradesh has published two MBBS books in Hindi. Gujarat has announced a committee to draft an MBBS syllabus in Hindi. More states are taking interest to fulfil this major mandate of the NEP,” Kothari said.

