RSS body out with 'therapy' for bearing cultured, patriotic kids

New Delhi, June 11

An NGO affiliated with the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, RSS’ women’s wing, on Sunday launched a documentary and guidance titled “Garbha Sanskar” that is aimed at helping pregnant women bear “cultured and patriotic children”.

The event was graced by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who said 60 per cent of the child’s brain developed in the womb and the foetus responded to external stimuli, which was why it was important to read spiritual texts, and maintain positive thinking during pregnancy.

“Recitations of the Sunderkand, which speaks of the miracles of Lord Hanuman, could be very useful for the baby in the womb. While scientific approach will prevent complicated pregnancy, holistic approach will ensure normal pregnancy,” Soundararajan said at the launch of the guidance by Samwardhini Nyas.

The guidance, prepared by gynaecologists working with the Nyas, speaks of encouraging pregnant women to chant mantras, shlokas and read the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana and Mahabharata to create positive vibrations and connect with the baby in the womb. The Nyas said the guidance has been developed on a scientific basis—from conception to delivery. “The idea is to bear ‘sanskari’ (cultured) children with values of nationalism and patriotism,” the Nyas functionaries said. — TNS

Chanting mantras

‘Garbha Sanskar’ document speaks of encouraging pregnant women through gynaecologists to chant mantras, shlokas and read the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana and Mahabharata to create positive vibrations and connect with the baby in the womb.

#rss #Telangana