RSS cancels Nov 6 events in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The RSS has said it will not hold marches on November 6 as terms laid down by Madras HC are “not acceptable” to it. PTI
National Herald: Cong leader summoned
new delhi: The ED has issued fresh summons to Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar for November 7 in connection with the National Herald money laundering case, officials said. He has been asked to appear at the ED's headquarters here. Shivakumar, meanwhile, said he would be occupied with a programme of the Congress president on November 7. TNS
Guyana Prez to attend Pravasi Divas event
new delhi: Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali will be the chief guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. It will be held from January 8 to 10 in Indore. Zaneta Mascarenhas, MP of Australia, will be the guest of honour at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas which will be held on January 8. Both are of Indian origin.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...