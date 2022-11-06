RSS cancels Nov 6 events in Tamil Nadu

Tribune News Service

Chennai: The RSS has said it will not hold marches on November 6 as terms laid down by Madras HC are “not acceptable” to it. PTI

National Herald: Cong leader summoned

new delhi: The ED has issued fresh summons to Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar for November 7 in connection with the National Herald money laundering case, officials said. He has been asked to appear at the ED's headquarters here. Shivakumar, meanwhile, said he would be occupied with a programme of the Congress president on November 7. TNS

Guyana Prez to attend Pravasi Divas event

new delhi: Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali will be the chief guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. It will be held from January 8 to 10 in Indore. Zaneta Mascarenhas, MP of Australia, will be the guest of honour at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas which will be held on January 8. Both are of Indian origin.