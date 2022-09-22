RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reaches out to Muslim community, meets Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi in Delhi; Imam calls him 'Rashtra Pita'

New Delhi, September 22
Reaching out to the Muslim community, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, along with senior Sangh functionaries, on Thursday met Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief of All India Imam Organisation.
The closed-door meeting at Kasturba Gandhi Marg mosque lasted for more than an hour.
Bhagwat was accompanied by senior Sangh functionaries Krishna Gopal, Ram Lal and Indresh Kumar.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief has been holding discussions with Muslim intellectuals for strengthening communal harmony.
“RSS Sarsanghachalak meets people from all walks of life. It is part of the continuous general ‘Samvad’ process,” RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said.
Bhagwat is ‘Rashtra Pita’, says Ilyasi
"Our DNA is the same, only our method of worshipping god is different," All India Imam Organisation head said after meeting RSS chief Bhagwat.
Ilyas also termed Bhagwat ‘Rashtra Pita’ and said the RSS chief had visited the Madarsa Tajweedul Quran in north Delhi at his invitation and interacted with children there.
“We all believe the nation comes first,” Ilyas told PTI.
