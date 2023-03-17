RSS chief to unveil Hindi, Urdu versions of Samaveda today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 16

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will unveil a Hindi and Urdu translation of the Samaveda, one of the four Vedas, with top influencers from the Muslim and Christian communities also expected to attend the gathering.

The translation has been done by Iqbal Durrani, a noted writer, director and producer of Hindi films. The event, part of RSS' ongoing engagement with the minority communities, is expected to be a high-profile event with leaders from various communities, including Christian and Muslim, expected to attend.

The RSS has been expanding its dialogue with all communities for a while now, with an eye on building India as a world leader, one that inspires respect globally and ensures harmony at home.

RSS' top decision-making body Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha also called for caution against “forces seeking to divide India”. The Samaveda, is the Veda of melodies and chants. It is an ancient Vedic Sanskrit text, and part of the scriptures of Hinduism. One of the four Vedas, it is a liturgical text which consists of 1,875 verses. All but 75 verses have been taken from the Rigveda.