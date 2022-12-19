RSS’ farmer body holds rally in Delhi, warns govt of trouble if demands not met

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, December 19

“Those who work in the interest of the farmers only have the right to run the country,” was a message of thousands of farmers from a protest rally ‘Kisan Garjana’ against the central government, here at Ramlila Maidan, on Monday.

The farmer protest was organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) – an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Around 60,000 farmers from across the country converged at historic Ramlila Maidan to press for their demands: profitable prices on all the farm produce; No GST on agricultural equipment and fertilizers; an increase in ‘Kisan Samman Rashi’ and revocation of GM Mustard’s approval.

Mohini Mohan, All India Secretary of BKS, while addressing the farmers, said, “If government doesn’t pay heed to our demands, it will have to regret. We are not going to stop here. The protest will continue if the demands are not met. Those who will work in the interest of the farmers will be able to rule the country, others won’t.”

He added, “Inputs costs have continued to soar. Prices of the fertilizers have increased multiple times. However, the government is handing a support of only Rs 6,000. The amount should be increased in proportion to the rise in inflation.”

Terming GM mustard DMH-11 as toxic, BKS leaders said that they don’t want that poison at all. The leaders said that they would protest at the fields wherein the central government would sow GM mustard for field trials. “We will not allow GM mustard in the country. India needs natural farming, not GM, which is a poison. If need be, we will uproot the planted GM mustard from the fields,” said Mohini Mohan.

