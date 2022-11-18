RSS leader flags anti-India 'ecosystem' involving Facebook, Google, Twitter

New Delhi: A senior RSS functionary on Thursday termed the “ecosystem of Islamists, evangelists, cultural Marxists and global tech giants Google, Facebook and Twitter” India’s major challenge and said breaking this ecosystem was key to India’s rise as the world power. Speaking in the presence of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar at an event organised by RSS affiliate Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar said these four forces were collaborating to “prevent the rejuvenation of nationalist thought which they considered a threat as the world rapidly embraced Indian spiritualism and philosophy”.
The Sangh leader, who is also coordinator between the BJP and the RSS, listed three challenges for the country going forward and for the implementation of the National Education Policy.
“The first is the ecosystem in academics of references and narratives which has become popular discourse. Nearly 80 per cent of the world’s manuscripts are in India but we cannot read them because we don’t have language experts,” Kumar said, calling for the NEP to promote knowledge of traditional Indian languages so that manuscripts could be interpreted thoroughly.
He described the “collaboration of academics, media and global tech giants as the second ecosystem the country must break”. Thirdly, Kumar said, stakeholders must conquer the “ecosystem of Islamists, evangelists, global capitalists and cultural Marxists who have their strength in academics and world institutions”.
