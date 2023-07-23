 RSS-linked Muslim body delegation meets Law Commission chairman, submits suggestions on UCC : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • RSS-linked Muslim body delegation meets Law Commission chairman, submits suggestions on UCC

RSS-linked Muslim body delegation meets Law Commission chairman, submits suggestions on UCC

Law Commission Chairman Justice Awasthi told the MRM delegation that there are many confusions but there is no threat to the internal practice of any religion, community or class from the UCC

RSS-linked Muslim body delegation meets Law Commission chairman, submits suggestions on UCC

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

New Delhi, July 23

A delegation of the RSS-linked Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) on Sunday called on Law Commission Chairman Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and submitted its suggestions on the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The delegation, jointly led by the MRM’s functionary Shiraz Quraishi and its national media In-charge Shahid Saeed, met Justice Awasthi at his residence here and submitted a memorandum, supporting the move to bring a UCC in the country, the organisation said in a statement.

During the meeting, Justice Awasthi noted that there is a lot of confusion among various sections of society with regard to the drafting of a UCC but people need not worry for anything, the MRM said.

“Law Commission Chairman Justice Awasthi told the MRM delegation that there are many confusions but there is no threat to the internal practice of any religion, community or class from the UCC,” it said.

“Justice Awasthi also noted that there is a rumour about the UCC that it will be brought in the next session of Parliament but nothing like this is going to happen,” the MRM said.

He clarified that it will take a “long time to complete the process”, the MRM said quoting Justice Awasthi.

“Justice Awasthi said that the UCC will empower the people of the country irrespective of their religion,” MRM media in-charge Saeed said after the meeting.

#RSS #Uniform Civil Code UCC

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Coal case: Woman IAS officer arrested

2
Chandigarh

Rain spells chaos in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi

3
Nation

Firms save Rs 57,000 crore via PM crop insurance plan

4
Punjab

Punjab BJP former chief Ashwani Sharma’s silence fuels speculation

5
Comment

Evolution of an actor, Suvinder Vicky shows the way

6
Amritsar

Gurbani live-streaming from Golden Temple on YouTube begins on Monday

7
Nation

Govt officers entitled to mobile, laptop costing up to Rs 1.3 lakh; can retain after 4 years

8
Himachal

Study Beas records before taking up restoration work, NHAI advised

9
Nation

Online abuse, trolling: CJI Chandrachud flags ills of AI, social media

10
Amritsar

SGPC launches its YouTube channel, Gurbani telecast to commence from Monday

Don't Miss

View All
West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Top News

41 people of Meitei community reach Assam from Mizoram after threat over Manipur video

Manipur violence: Meiteis reach Assam from Mizoram after threat from ex-militants’ group over viral video

Thousands of people from Meitei, Kuki and Hmar communities f...

Punjab suffered loss of over Rs 1,000 crore due to floods: CM Mann

Punjab suffered loss of over Rs 1,000 crore due to floods: CM Bhagwant Mann

BBMB was also in comfortable situation as the Bhakra dam was...

Raigad landslide toll reaches 27, 81 still missing; intensive search operation on

Maharashtra landslide: NDRF calls off operation, says minister; no body found on Sunday, toll stays at 27

Massive landslide at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra’s Rai...

Flood waters recede in Junagadh, 3,000 people shifted to safer places; IMD issues ‘orange’ alert for Gujarat

Flood waters recede in Junagadh, 3,000 people shifted to safer places; IMD issues 'orange' alert for Gujarat

Junagadh city records 241 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ...

Two Chinese nationals arrested for trying to enter India illegally through Nepal

Two Chinese nationals arrested for trying to enter India illegally through Nepal

As per official, Chinese nationals had made an earlier attem...


Cities

View All

SGPC launches its YouTube channel, Gurbani telecast to commence from tomorrow

SGPC launches its YouTube channel, Gurbani telecast to commence from Monday

Heavy rain floods Amritsar roads

No relief in Tarn Taran district

Kartarpur Sahib corridor's closure extended by two more days

Knotty Affair: Black cables overshadow beauty of historical places

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

At 658 mm, Chandigarh sees wettest July, rainfall breaks record of 29 years

At 658 mm, Chandigarh sees wettest July, rainfall breaks record of 29 years

Rain back, so is waterlogging, Mohali residents at wits’ end

Rain spells chaos in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi

Panic as swollen Tangri water enters Ambala residential areas

Prepare to shell out more for car parking in Chandigarh

Bill seeking to replace Delhi ordinance unconstitutional: AAP’s Raghav Chadha to RS chairman

AAP sets up fresh Parliament flashpoint: Urges Dhankhar to prevent Bill replacing Delhi ordinance

DCW chief Swati Maliwal says she is in Manipur to assist people, wants PM's visit

Yamuna breaches danger mark again; another spell of floods anticipated in Delhi

India’s G20 summit venue, revamped Pragati Maidan complex, is among top 10 global meeting venues; see pictures

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal to go ahead with Manipur visit

Torrential rain paralyses Jalandhar

Torrential rain paralyses Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Frequent floods trigger exodus of youth from Shahkot villages

Follow European, Chinese system to channelise rivers

Downpour fails to dampen spirit

Vigilance Bureau arrests Junior Assistant for taking Rs 24K bribe

NRI man’s murder cracked, servant, five others nabbed

NRI man’s murder cracked, servant, five others nabbed

32-year-old man dies as car-truck collide

MC finds untreated waste from 50 CETP being dumped into sewer lines illegally

Police team attacked by mining mafia

Chawni Mohalla schoolteachers make up for lack of classrooms

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Patiala DC visits flood-ravaged villages, assures relief

Gang of drug suppliers busted, kingpin, 2 others held