RSS offices in Delhi to get CISF security

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 5

The government has provided Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) cover to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) offices in the national capital, officials said today. The officials said the main Keshav Kunj office located at Jhandewalan and its camp office at Udasin Ashram, Pahar Ganj, had been brought under the CISF cover beginning September 1.

The personnel would be deployed at the entry and exit of the two buildings and guards would be posted at all vantage points to secure the campus. The security cover to the RSS premises was sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) based on inputs shared by central intelligence agencies, the officials said. The RSS is considered the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP at the Centre. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is already a ‘Z plus’ category protectee. The CISF also secures the Nagpur office of the organisation.

As the RSS chief also worked from the Delhi offices and the re-development of the Keshav Kunj facility was nearing completion, it was prudent to secure these premises as well, they said.