RSS reaches out to Muslim community

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 21

Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, who recently counselled Hindus saying that there is no need to find a ‘Shivling’ in every mosque and start a new dispute every day, is now trying to reach out to the Muslim community to strengthen communal harmony in the country.

A group of Muslim intellectuals, including former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi and former Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung, have met Bhagwat to chalk out a plan to strengthen and promote communal harmony and help remove differences and misunderstandings among communities.

"It was a very serious endeavour, an extremely encouraging meeting," Jung said.

Both sides agreed that without strengthening communal harmony and reconciliation among communities, the country cannot progress. They also decided to build a platform for strengthening communal harmony in the country.

Former Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor Zamiruddin Shah, former MP Shahid Siddiqui, and philanthropist Saeed Shervani were also present at the meeting where wide-ranging discussions were held on strengthening communal harmony and improving intra-community relations.

The RSS has been reaching out to Muslims with Bhagwat holding several meetings with leaders from the community. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged BJP cadre to reach out and work for the uplift of the marginalised Pasmanda Muslims.