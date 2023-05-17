RSS to chronicle struggles, triumphs of deprived citizens

New Delhi, May 16
In a first, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has started to document lives of citizens who hail from deprived sections but overcame adversity to transform their lives and also help others from their communities progress.
"Hamaare jeevan hamaari yaadein" -1, the first in a series of such books, documents the trials and triumphs of four heroes from the ST and SC communities of Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra and was launched today by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and RSS national publicity chief Sunil Ambekar.
