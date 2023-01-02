RT-PCR negative reports must for passengers transiting through China, Hong Kong, 4 other countries

New Delhi, January 2
The government on Monday clarified that RT-PCR negative test reports are mandatory not just from passengers coming from China, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and South Korea but also for those transiting these countries.
In a letter to Rajiv Bansal, Union Civil Aviation Secretary, Health Ministry Additional Secretary Lav Agarwal made the clarification.
He said passengers transiting the above high-risk countries would also need to upload on Air Suvidha portal RT-PCR negative reports taken 72 hours prior to the journey, even if those passengers belong to some other countries and their travel originated elsewhere.
Agarwal said 2 per cent random testing of all arrivals will continue.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...