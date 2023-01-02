RT-PCR negative reports must for passengers transiting through China, Hong Kong, 4 other countries

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 2

The government on Monday clarified that RT-PCR negative test reports are mandatory not just from passengers coming from China, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and South Korea but also for those transiting these countries.

In a letter to Rajiv Bansal, Union Civil Aviation Secretary, Health Ministry Additional Secretary Lav Agarwal made the clarification.

He said passengers transiting the above high-risk countries would also need to upload on Air Suvidha portal RT-PCR negative reports taken 72 hours prior to the journey, even if those passengers belong to some other countries and their travel originated elsewhere.

Agarwal said 2 per cent random testing of all arrivals will continue.