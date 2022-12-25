RT-PCR test mandatory for arrivals from China, HK & 3 more countries

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 24

As a pre-emptive measure amid the ongoing Covid-19 surge in China, the government on Saturday made it mandatory for all arrivals from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong (HK) and Thailand to undergo the RT-PCR test, the gold test for Covid-19, with high levels of result accuracy.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said necessary measures were being taken to prevent a surge in India and RT-PCR tests of people coming from the five countries had begun.

The decision came as India began random testing of 2 per cent of all international arrivals from 10 am on Saturday. The RT-PCR test has a higher rate of accuracy compared to rapid antigen tests, with the government asking the states also to ensure 70 per cent RT-PCR and the rest antigen-based testing for accuracy given the Indian challenge to track any potential new variants.

So far, the Chinese surge has been powered by the Omicron variant and its sun lineages, some of which are highly transmissible. These are, however, less severe than Delta.

Besides sampling and testing, which began today, the Centre has sent another letter to the states and the UTs asking them to ensure full functionality of pressure swing absorption (PSA) oxygen-generating plants, which are a source of medical-grade oxygen.

In the letter, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Health Manohar Agnani said though the Covid cases in the country were low and not surging as of now, to face any challenges arising in the future, the operationalisation and maintenance of medical infrastructure was of utmost importance.

Life support equipment

Necessary measures are being taken to prevent a surge, says Union Health Minister

RT-PCR tests on those arriving from China, Japan, S Korea, Hong Kong & Thailand have begun

Ensure availability of functional life support equipment such as ventilators, states/UTs instructed

Mock drills on Dec 27