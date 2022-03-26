Ruckus in RS as BJP MLA seeks Prez rule in Bengal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

BJP Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly today demanded President’s rule in West Bengal, claiming there had been a complete law and order breakdown in the state in the aftermath of violence and deaths in Birbhum district.

While the BJP MP was speaking on the floor of the House during Zero Hour, there was a massive protest by TMC members. This led to a brief adjournment of House proceedings.

Ganguly broke down as she raised the issue of eight persons, including two children, being burnt to death in Bogtui village of Birbhum. “(People) were burnt to death.... There is no trust in police,” Ganguly said, adding the autopsy report pointed out that the victims were beaten up before being burnt to death and termed the incident “mass killings”.

“West Bengal is part of India. The place is not safe to live. I demand President’s rule in the state. It is not a crime to be born in West Bengal,” the BJP MP said. As she raised the issue, the TMC members started protesting and countered the allegations.