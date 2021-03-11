Rules to check service charges by hotels soon

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 2

The Centre will soon come up with a robust framework to ensure strict compliance by stakeholders with regard to service charge levied by restaurants and hotels. “Since this adversely affects millions of consumers on a daily basis, the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) will soon come up with a robust framework to ensure strict compliance by the stakeholders,” officials said.

The decision was taken at a meeting between Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, restaurant associations and consumer organisations. It was attended by major restaurant associations, including National Restaurant Association of India and Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India, they said.

The DoCA guidelines on fair trade practices related to charging of service charge by hotels/restaurants dated April 21, 2017, were also discussed.