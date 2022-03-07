Ruling party can use ‘unfair’ means during counting of votes: BKU’s Rakesh Tikait

Muzaffarnagar (UP), March 7
Bhartya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has alleged that the ruling party can use “unfair” means during the counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh elections on March 10.
Voting in the six Assembly seats, including Muzaffarnagar, Budhana, Pyrkazi, Khatoli, Murapur and Charthawal were held in first phase on February 10.
The ruling party can use unfair means to win during the counting of votes to be held on March 10, the BKU leader said after visiting Navin Mandi here where EVMs are being kept.
Meanwhile, additional district magistrate and additional election officer Narendra Bahadur Singh said the counting of votes will be conducted in a fair and peaceful manner, under tight security and the directive of the Election Commission.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP Elections 2022 LIVE updates: 54.18 per cent turnout recorded till 5 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary segment Varanas...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Next round of talks in few hours; PM Modi speaks to Putin, seeks safe evacuation of Indians from Sumy
Russia announces ceasefire for evacuations; Modi and Ukrania...
Modi urges Putin to hold direct talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy
It was the third telephonic conversation between the two lea...
Zelenskyy says PM Modi appreciates Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at highest level
President Zelenskyy tweets after his telephonic conversation...