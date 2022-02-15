Running out of coal, Gehlot taps Sonia to get mines started in Chhattisgarh

Power generation units in Rajasthan have allocation of coal from mines in Chhattisgarh

Running out of coal, Gehlot taps Sonia to get mines started in Chhattisgarh

Photo for representational purpose only.

PTI

New Delhi, February 15

Warning of a power crisis in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has tapped Congress President Sonia Gandhi for the second time in three months to get Chhattisgarh to speed up clearances for mining coal for power plants.

Power generation units in Rajasthan have an allocation of coal from mines in Chhattisgarh but delays in state-level clearances have stalled most of them.

Gehlot first wrote to Sonia Gandhi on December 1, 2021, and then again on February 10, according to copies of the letters seen by PTI.

“Rajasthan state may suffer power crisis due to outage of 4,340 MW power plant on the ground of non-availability of coal” from a block in Chhattisgarh, Gehlot wrote to his party president in the latest letter.

This, he said, “might adversely reflect on the performance of the government of Rajasthan and create a precarious situation as both states are governed by Congress”.

“May I request you to kindly intervene and advise the Chief Minister, Chattisgarh to ensure arranging all the requisite pending approvals” for the coal blocks to enable Rajasthan “to start mining activities at the earliest to avoid a power crisis in the state in future”, he added.

Parts of Rajasthan had witnessed several hours of power cuts in September and October 2021 after coal-stock depleted at power plants that supply electricity to the state.

Gehlot wrote to Gandhi after his letters to his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel did not cut much ice.

In 2015, the central government had allocated three coal blocks in the Sarguja district of Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RVUNL) but only one of them has been able to commence production. The other two blocks are stuck in procedural delays.

RVUNL produces 15 million tonnes of coal from Parsa East and Kanta Basan (PEKB) block and the opening of other Parsa and Kente Extension blocks will double the production.

As much as 4,340-megawatt (MW) power plants of RVUNL are linked with the PEKB coal block in Chhattisgarh.

“Initially, mining from Phase-1 762 hectare forest land of this coal block started in the year 2013 and is currently operating at peak capacity. Mining from this coal block is likely to be exhausted after February 2022.

“Therefore, it is urgent to keep mining continued from this coal block and efforts for the same are being taken with utmost priority,” Gehlot wrote.

If the new mines are delayed and the existing mines run out of coal, tariffs in Rajasthan will rise further as utilities will be forced to source coal or power - or both - from outside at a much higher cost. This could have a negative political bearing as tariffs were recently raised by 33 paise per unit, making them one of the highest in the country.

According to Gehlot, the Parsa coal block has the potential to produce five million tonnes per annum of coal. Similarly, Kente Extension can give an additional nine million tonnes per annum.

The PEKB block was allocated to Rajasthan power utility in 2007. Parsa and Kante Extensions were allotted in 2015. The Chhattisgarh forest department has yet to give mining clearance for Parsa even after the Union environment and forests ministry according Stage-II forest clearance on October 21 last year.

The fate of Rajasthan’s Rs 40,000-crore investments in power generation assets depends on coal production at these blocks.

Gehlot said approval to commence mining and handover of 1,136 hectares Phase-II forest land and three enumeration approval by the division forest officer of Sarguja are required for starting mining in the two blocks.

Currently, Rajasthan is largely dependent on state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) for imported fuel to generate electricity. Disruption in coal supplies from CIL coupled with a spike in imported coal prices had prompted RVUNL to secure fuel from its captive blocks.

Rajasthan has about 28,400 MW of installed electricity generation capacity.

#ashok gehlot #coal allocation

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Lifestyle

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

2
Punjab

Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi

3
Punjab

'Can best serve India's interests outside party fold'; ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress after 46 years

4
Punjab

AAP getting 60 seats in Punjab; Channi losing both seats; Sidhu, Majithia also losing, claims Arvind Kejriwal

5
Nation

10-year-old boy sees mother in intimate position with 14-year-old cousin in Rajasthan, murdered

6
Nation

Madhubala's 96-year-old sister 'ill-treated' by daughter-in-law in New Zealand, put alone on a flight to Mumbai

7
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

8
Jalandhar

Punjab poll 2022: Rift-ridden Congress can't provide stable govt, says PM Modi

9
Haryana

Haryana CM: Structural audit of all societies in Gurugram

10
Punjab

BJP urges poll panel to bar Navjot Sidhu from electioneering

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Lifestyle

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
World

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

No, it was not Shilpa Shetty, know with whom Raj Kundra falls in love with, speaks his heart out in this recent video
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

First biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

Top Stories

India asks citizens in Ukraine to leave temporarily as tension mounts

India asks citizens in Ukraine to leave temporarily as tension mounts

There are about 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine

Russia says some troops near Ukraine returning to base

Russia says some troops near Ukraine returning to base

It was not clear how many units were being withdrawn, and by...

Former law minister and Rajya Sabha ex-MP from Punjab Ashwani Kumar resign from Congress

'Can best serve India's interests outside party fold'; ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress after 46 years

Blames 'lack of leadership' in the party

Fodder scam: Special CBI court to pronounce verdict in Rs 139 cr Doranda treasury case

Lalu Prasad convicted in Rs 139-crore Doranda treasury case, fifth in fodder scam

The quantum of punishment to be pronounced on February 18

LIVE: Sukhbir Badal releases SAD-BSP joint election manifesto

Sukhbir Badal releases SAD-BSP manifesto; promises free 400 units of electricity to poor, Rs 10 lakh-card to students

Promises 1-lakh govt jobs, truck unions to be restored in Pu...

Cities

View All

Cong dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Congress dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Ex-IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh vows to end mafia culture

Navjot Sidhu roars in Verka

Parties colluding to keep AAP at bay in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

Tarn Taran: Even basic amenities are elusive to residents in this constituency

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in city

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali fresh case count below 100

Chandigarh: Walk-in OPDs resume, 6,738 patients show up in 3 major govt hospitals

Riding stolen car, five attempt robbery in Chandigarh

Teachers overstaying deputation on Chandigarh administration radar

51-year-old businessman shoots self dead inside his car in Delhi’s Prashant Vihar

51-year-old businessman shoots self dead inside his car in Delhi's Prashant Vihar

Covid: DCGI panel clears Corbevax for 12-18 age group

ABG a/c became NPA during Congress rule: Nirmala Sitharaman

Doaba’s Valentine date with three big names

Doaba's Valentine date with three big names

BSP vote set to split in Adampur

Jalandhar Cantt: It's a battle of turncoats, hockey legends

Chopper denied nod twice, claims Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab poll 2022: Rift-ridden Congress can't provide stable govt, says PM Modi

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on BJP candidate from Gill Sucha Ram Ladhar

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, others flay attack on BJP’s Gill candidate Ladhar

Murderous attack on security guard cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Simarjit Singh Bains' supporter accuses police of registering FIR against dead man

RTI activist assaulted in Ludhiana

What Amarinder could not do in his entire tenure Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi

What Capt Amarinder Singh could not do in his entire tenure Charanjit Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi

Patiala schoolteacher assaulted by students, hospitalised

We aim to make Punjab drug-free: Raghav Chadha

Patiala cops mute spectators as political bike, car rallies flout traffic norms

Nigerian woman arrested in Banur with 1.75 kg of heroin