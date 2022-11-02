Rural development ministry seeks additional funds of Rs 25,000 under MGNREGS

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, November 2

The Union rural development ministry is hopeful of the Union finance ministry acceding to its request for an additional Rs 25,000 crore funds under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to measure up to the growing job expectations under the flagship scheme.

A source in the rural development ministry said the request for extra funds is in the backdrop of an expected surge in demand for jobs in villages following return of workers, especially migrants, to their native places.

The finance ministry has not given an indication about its stand on the request.

The request is in the form of grants under the revised estimate of Budget (2022-23).

Migrant workers return back to their villages for a long spell during the festive season and return back to the cities and workplaces after Makar Sankranti, which is mid January.

Hence, there is a general need for jobs locally. The MGNREGS, which is demand driven, has emerged as an important vehicle to measure up to it.

Besides, the Centre's focus is on providing jobs at the local level and this has chimed with the trend of recovery post-covid pandemic in all sectors of the economy, including agriculture and kindred jobs. The scheme is cut out for jobs in such categories.

The scheme provided for enhancing the livelihood security of households in the rural areas by ensuring at least 100 days of wage employment in a financial year to every household through the agency of its adult members.

As much as Rs 73,000 crore was allocated for MGNREGS in the Union Budget for 2022-23.

The government would take Parliament's approval for the additional fund allocation under the MGNREGS through the first supplementary demands for grants to be tabled during the coming winter session.

#Mahatma Gandhi