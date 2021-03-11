Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, may lose eye

Literary world calls it attack on freedom of expression I India quiet

Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, may lose eye

Law enforcement officers detain the 24-year-old suspect, Hadi Matar, outside Chautauqua Institution in New York. AP/PTI

New York, August 13

Salman Rushdie was on a ventilator with a damaged liver and may lose an eye after the Mumbai-born controversial author was stabbed in the neck and abdomen by a man at a speaking event in New York state, sending shockwaves across the literary world, which condemned the incident as an attack on the freedom of expression.

“The news is not good,” the 75-year-old writer’s agent, Andrew Wylie, said after a profusely bleeding Rushdie was airlifted from a field adjacent to the venue in Western New York on Friday to a hospital in northwestern Pennsylvania and underwent a surgery for hours.

Rushdie had once complained of too much security around him: Media report

Rushdie, who faced Islamist death threats for years after writing “The Satanic Verses”, was stabbed by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident, identified as Hadi Matar, on stage while he was being introduced at a literary event of Chautauqua Institution in western New York.

The New York State Police, which is investigating the attack, said the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Matar for “attempted murder second degree and assault second degree”.

“Salman will likely lose an eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged,” Wylie told The New York Times. Rushdie, who won the Booker Prize for his novel “Midnight’s Children”, is still unable to speak, he said. The suspect was from Fairview, New Jersey, State Police Troop Commander Major Eugene J Staniszewski said in a news conference. The police are working with the FBI and the local authorities to determine the motive.

A preliminary review of Matar’s social media accounts by law enforcement showed him to be sympathetic to Shia extremism and the causes of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a law enforcement person with direct knowledge of the investigation told NBC News.

The authorities are also working to obtain search warrants for several items found at the scene, including a backpack and electronic devices, Staniszewski said.

To a question about the attacker’s nationality, Staniszewski said, “I don’t know yet.” The authorities believe the suspect was alone but are investigating “to make sure that was the case,” Staniszewski said, adding that the authorities would determine “appropriate charges” as the investigation continues.

Rushdie’s fourth book, “The Satanic Verses”, in 1988 forced him into hiding for nine years.

The late Iranian leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, accused Rushdie of blasphemy over the book and in 1989 issued a fatwa against him, calling for his death. Rushdie’s writing has led to death threats from Iran, which has offered a $3 million reward for anyone who kills him.

Staniszewski said Rushdie was provided medical treatment by a doctor who was in the audience until emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene.

“We are deeply shocked and appalled to hear of the attack on Salman Rushdie. We condemn this violent public assault, and our thoughts are with Salman and his family at this distressing time,” Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, tweeted.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sulliving denounced the “appalling” attack and said members of the Biden-Harris administration were praying for his speedy recovery.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul called the attack “horrific”. “Here is an individual who has spent decades speaking truth to power, someone who has been out there, unafraid, despite the threats that have followed him through his entire adult life,” Hochul said. “PEN America is reeling from shock and horror at word of a brutal, premeditated attack on our former President and stalwart ally, Salman Rushdie,” PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel said in a statement. — PTI

Suspect sympathetic to Shia extremism

  • Suspect Hadi Matar (24) arrested for attempted murder second degree and assault second degree
  • Preliminary review of his social media accounts reveal he was sympathetic to Shia extremism as well as causes of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Cops say efforts on to determine motive

  • Police working with the FBI and the local authorities to determine the motive
  • Search warrants being obtained for items, including devices found at scene

Jaishankar makes brief comments

I also read about that...I also saw that. Obviously that is something which the whole world has noted. — S Jaishankar, EAM

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Business

'There will be blood on streets,' Google executives warn employees about layoffs

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh creates Guinness World Record for largest human image of waving national flag

3
Punjab

Punjab makes face masks mandatory as Covid cases surge

4
Himachal

Neglected for years, Salman Rushdie’s Solan house in a dilapidated condition

5
Diaspora

Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye

6
World

Hadi Matar: What we know about Salman Rushdie's attacker

7
J & K

J-K IAS officer Shah Faesal reinstated; posted as Deputy Secretary in Union Tourism Ministry

8
Punjab

Woman abandons body of girl outside Golden Temple, held

9
Punjab

Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit gives nod to One MLA, One Pension Bill

10
J & K

Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service

Don't Miss

View All
Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Top News

Sri Lanka allows Chinese ‘spy’ ship to dock at port

Sri Lanka allows Chinese 'spy' ship to dock at port

Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, may lose eye

Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, may lose eye

Literary world calls it attack on freedom of expression I In...

Only 1-term pension for Punjab ex-MLAs, Guv okays Bill

Only 1-term pension for Punjab ex-MLAs, Guv okays Bill

Once a humble village, Attari has come a long way

Once a humble village, Attari has come a long way

CUET Phase 4 put of f for 11K students

CUET Phase 4 put of f for 11K students

Cities

View All

Lumpy skin disease: 25 head of cattle die at Fatahpur Dairy Complex in Amritsar

Lumpy skin disease: 25 head of cattle die at Fatahpur Dairy Complex in Amritsar

Lumpy skin disease: Husbandry Dept short of staff in Tarn Taran

Woman abandons body of girl outside Golden Temple, held

Dr Jagtar Singh Grewal brought rich history of Punjab, Sikhs to mainstream

‘Mother was cooking food when all of sudden we’re asked to leave Lahore’

Teej event organisers booked for ‘refusing’ food to Dalit girls

Teej event organisers booked for 'refusing' food to Dalit girls in Bathinda village

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Chandigarh braces for uptick in power consumption

Chandigarh braces for uptick in power consumption

5,885 form human Tricolour

Tiranga rallies held across City Beautiful

Rehearsal for celebrations held at Parade Ground

Cycle rally marks ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case

All shops across city remain shut

All shops across Jalandhar remain shut

e-auction of 127 prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala from August 15

Survival under threat, not going anywhere until dues cleared, say Farmers protesting in Phagwara

Rehearsal in full swing for I-Day in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr: Pension camps for social scheme beneficiaries from August 17

Detwal village bank robbery cracked in 48 hours, 4 held

Detwal village bank robbery cracked in 48 hours, 4 held

Ludhiana: Youngster arrested with Rs 4.09 lakh fake currency

Finally, Tricolour hoisted on Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana

After moving from Pakistan, Kulars sweat it out together to get going

Seven injured in fire triggered by LPG leak

Amid diarrhoea outbreak in dist, health centres sans medicines

Amid diarrhoea outbreak in dist, health centres sans medicines