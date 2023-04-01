Russia names India, China main allies in foreign policy

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, March 31
Russia today said it would expand relations with India and China on trade, policy, technology and strategic partnership. It offered “peaceful co-existence” to the US and asked it to shun its anti-Russia stance while justifying its actions in Ukraine.
Focus on…
- Increasing volume of bilateral trade, strengthening investment & technological ties
- Ensuring resistance to “destructive actions” of “unfriendly” states and their alliances
Moscow released “The Concept of the Foreign Policy of the Russian Federation”, its first change since 2016, signed as a decree by President Vladimir Putin.
The concept said “Russia will continue to build a particularly privileged strategic partnership with India with a view to enhancing and expanding cooperation in all areas on a mutually beneficial basis”.
Russia will place special emphasis on India for increasing the volume of bilateral trade, strengthening investment and technological ties, and ensuring resistance to “destructive actions” of “unfriendly” states and their alliances.
It does not specify if these “unfriendly states” denote those “unfriendly” to India or those “unfriendly” to Russia.
Mentioning China, the Russian policy goes a step further and says it “will be looking at development of mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas, provision for mutual assistance, and enhancement of coordination in the international arena to ensure security, stability and sustainable development at the global and regional levels”.
“Russia aims at further strengthening the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with China,” the policy states. On the US, the Russian policy says “complicating normalisation of relations between Russia and European states is the strategic course of the US”. Moscow blamed the US for trying to limit the sovereignty of European states and ensure US global domination.
“The US-Russian relations depend on the extent to which the US is ready to abandon its policy of power domination,” it states. On the clash with Ukraine, the document says “actions” were “to protect vital interests” but “the US and its satellites used the measures taken by Russia as a pretext to aggravate the longstanding anti-Russian policy and unleashed a new type of hybrid war”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...