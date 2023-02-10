Russia offers partnership in hi-tech arms

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

Russia today said it was offering new points of cooperation for the joint manufacturing of high-tech products under the “Make in India” programme in compliance with all localisation and technology-transfer requirements.

This was conveyed in a statement by Rosoboronexport, the Russian state-run arms exporting agency, which will be participating in the Aero India air show at Bengaluru from February 13-17.

The agency plans to hold substantive meetings and negotiations with representatives of the Ministry of Defence and other security agencies of India and other countries of the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, the company expects to work extensively with state-owned and private enterprises of the Indian defence industry to expand the scope of industrial partnership between Russia and India in accordance with the requirements of “Make in India” thrust.

Russia’s collective display at Aero India will include 200 samples of advanced armaments and military hardware, including the fifth-generation Sukhoi-57E multifunctional fighter jet, Checkmate light tactical aircraft, IL-76 military transport plane, Sukhoi-35, Sukhoi-30S and MiG-35D fighter jets.

Russia will also feature the Orlan-30 reconnaissance drone for the first time abroad. The Orlan-30 is intended for conducting aerial reconnaissance and detecting objects in the visible or infrared range.