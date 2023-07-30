Russia plans e-visas for Indians from August 1

New Delhi, July 30
From August 1, Russia will introduce electronic visa or e-visa for travellers from India, its Foreign Ministry has announced. India is among the list of 49 countries whose citizens will be eligible to travel on e-visas for tourism, business, visiting family or friends and more.
A Russian e-visa will also give applicants access to the whole country unlike earlier where certain regions required separate e-vsias. Even Schengen visa holders can apply for an e-visa to Russia.
An e-visa does away with the lengthy and cumbersome process of applying for a visa in person through a Russian embassy with the Ministry promising just four working days to process an application.
The visa fee is estimated to be around Rs 3,300 and an e-visa will be valid for 60 days on a single entry. But travellers can only stay up to 16 days at a time in Russia.
However, Indians can get a six-month-long tourist visa approved on the basis of their hotel reservation.
Travellers from Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Mexico, North Korea, Iran, Kuwait and some European countries are also eligible for an e-visa.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA bloc MPs submit memorandum to Governor, say Manipur situation deteriorating
All-party delegation should visit the state to talk to peopl...
Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty reported
The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...
Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings
Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...
Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants
Gang members strategically parked a large truck on the natio...
Army jawan on leave goes missing from J-K's Kulgam, massive search operation launched
His father has appealed to those who might have abducted the...