Russia-Ukraine War: IAF flight carrying 210 Indians land at Hindan airbase

Eleven more special flights are expected to operate on Sunday from Budapest, Kosice, Rzeszow and Bucharest

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI

IANS

New Delhi, March 6

The Indian Air Force has evacuated 210 more Indian nationals who were stranded in the crisis-hit Ukraine.

"An IAF flight carrying 210 Indians from Bucharest, Romania has landed at Hindan airbase near Delhi in the early hours of Sunday," an official said.

Eleven more special flights are expected to operate on Sunday from Budapest, Kosice, Rzeszow and Bucharest to bring in more than 2,200 Indians back home.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had earlier informed that under 'Operation Ganga', about 3,000 Indians were airlifted on Saturday by 15 special flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries.

"These included 12 special civilian and 3 IAF flights. With this, more than 13,700 Indians have been brought back since the special flights began on February 22.

The number of Indians brought back by 55 special civilian flights goes up to 11,728," the Ministry had said.

Till date, the IAF has flown 10 sorties to bring back 2,056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries, as part of Operation Ganga.

Three C-17 heavy lift transport aircraft of the IAF, which had taken off on Friday from the Hindan air base, landed back at Hindan on Saturday morning. These flights evacuated 629 Indian nationals from Romania, Slovakia and Poland. Saturday's civilian flights included five from Budapest, four from Suceva, one from Kosice and two from Rzeszow.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensified in the early hours of February 24 after Russian forces launched a major assault on Ukraine, firing missiles on cities and military installations and posing a serious threat to the Indian citizens residing there. Since then, India is evacuating its citizens from the war-torn region.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Action against staff who skipped poll duty

Recarpeted in December, roads in New Amritsar area start giving way

Seized vehicles a headache for Amritsar police

Three cops held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater ‘unfit’ for drinking

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater 'unfit' for drinking

Out of Kharkiv, but not danger, says Mansa girl

Risking lives sole option for those stuck: Ukraine returnee

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Notices to 11,000 rent defaulters by Chandigarh Housing Board

UKRAINE CRISIS: 3 months before MBBS degree, war horror for Panchkula's Aanchal Sharma

Indian students on their own in Ukraine: Returnee

Now, physical OPDs to run full throttle at PGI, Chandigarh

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel next TDSAT Chairperson

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

'Had lost hope that we'd survive'

Revelling in nature's bounty

Raising voice against war, students march for peace

Five couples reunited at camp for marital disputes

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

Police, locals misbehaved, looted us in Ukraine, allege Indian students

2 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Post Covid recovery, health issues irk patients: Expert

Villagers catch 3 drug smugglers

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Engineering student held for stealing cars in Patiala