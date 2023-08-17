 Russia-Ukraine war impacts supply of aircraft spares, spurs IAF to step up indigenisation efforts : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Russia-Ukraine war impacts supply of aircraft spares, spurs IAF to step up indigenisation efforts

Russia-Ukraine war impacts supply of aircraft spares, spurs IAF to step up indigenisation efforts

3 BRD has already indigenised over 15,000 types of spares for the IAF’s Mi-17 series of helicopters

Russia-Ukraine war impacts supply of aircraft spares, spurs IAF to step up indigenisation efforts

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, August 17

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has impacted the supply chain of spare parts for aircraft, both in terms of availability of items as well as increased monetary costs, forcing the Indian Air Force to spur up its indigenisation efforts.

“The conflict has had a strong impact on the availability of spares for Russian-origin aircraft and in the bargain we have gone in for indigenisation of certain parts and components that we would not have pursued otherwise,” Air Commodore Rajeev Shrivastava, Air Officer Commanding, No.3 Base Repair Depot (BRD) said on Thursday.

Located at Chandigarh, 3 BRD is responsible for the maintenance and overhaul of Russian-origin helicopters in the IAF’s inventory and AN-32 aircraft engines as well as developing technology for the indigenous production of aero-spares.

Air Commodore Shrivastava said that the depot has already indigenised over 15,000 types of spares for the IAF’s Mi-17 series of helicopters as well as the Kamov variants in service with the Navy.

The conflict has further given an impetus to the indigenisation efforts and over the next five years, it is endeavoured to end dependence on foreign suppliers. The indigenisation of many components and complex sub-systems has been completed and many projects are at an advanced stage, he added.

The IAF has a large fleet of Mi-17 medium lift helicopters (MLH) that form the back bone of its vertical lift component. These include the older Mi-17 and the Mi-17 1V as well as the latest Mi-17 V5 variant, totaling about 270 platforms.

“The biggest challenge of the depot has been sustenance of the huge MLH fleet with limited or no support from the original equipment manufacturers in terms of supply of critical spares,” Air Commodore Shrivastava said.

“We have been mitigating the challenge through life revision studies, outsourcing, innovative in-house technology, reclamation and indigenisation in collaboration with the industry and academia,” he added.

For example, the IAF is undertaking a project with the Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, to develop an artificial intelligence based tool for health monitoring and preventive maintenance of Mi-17 aero-engines.

The depot, in association with Defence Research and Development Organisation and other public and private agencies, has also developed the capability to overhaul the Mi-17 V5 variant and its aggregates indigenously, for which there had been no transfer of technology from Russia.

According to IAF officers, the overhaul of a Mi-17 overseas costs about Rs 6 crore per aircraft with a time cycle of about 12 months. With indigenous capability, this is reduced to just Rs 80 lakh per aircraft with a time frame of four months.

Though the IAF began overhauling the older variants of the Mi-17 in 1992 for which Russia had then transferred technology, the project to develop indigenous technology for the 1V and V5 versions, which have different engines, avionics suits and flight parameters, began in 2019.

The Mi-17 requires to be overhauled after 2,000 flying hours or 10 years. The IAF’s projected requirement is to overhaul about 30 helicopters every year, for which it is working out a plan for roping in the private sector to provide manpower, equipment and spares and execute specified tasks under its control and supervision.

#Indian Air Force #Russia #Ukraine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

2
Haryana

IREO case: ED lists Gurugram properties of judge’s kin as crime proceeds

3
Nation

Chandrayaan-3 milestone: Lander Module successfully separates; ready to be moved closer to Moon’s surface

4
Diaspora

Sikh family in London 'ran operation' to defraud Royal Mail of 70 million pounds

5
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

6
Punjab

69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh

7
Punjab

Punjab inks two agreements to buy 1,200 MW solar power from SJVN

8
Himachal

Monsoon fury: Parts of Punjab, Kangra flooded as Pong, Bhakra release water; HP toll rises to 72

9
Chandigarh

Passenger gets ticket refund for missed train

10
Science Technology

India's Chandrayaan-3 and Russia's Luna-25: race to moon's south pole heats up

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

Punjab floods: Army, NDRF teams rescue 300 people from Kapurthala villages; situation grim in Rupnagar district

Punjab floods: Army, NDRF teams rescue 300 people from Kapurthala villages; 5,500 sent to relief camps in Hoshiarpur; situation grim in Rupnagar district

CM Bhagwant Mann tours flood-hit areas of Hoshiarpur distric...

Shimla Development Plan: Green tribunal had flagged Himachal capital’s vulnerability to natural disasters

Green tribunal had flagged Shimla’s vulnerability to natural disasters

A Supreme Court Bench led by Justice BR Gavai likely to exam...

Punjab signs power purchase agreement of 1,200 MW with SJVN

Punjab inks two agreements to buy 1,200 MW solar power from SJVN

CM Bhagwant Mann said free electricity to all farmers will c...

BJP names 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, 21 for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls

BJP names 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, 21 for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls

Sitting MP Vijay Baghel to take on Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh B...

JKLF leader Yasin Malik’s wife included in Pakistan caretaker PM’s cabinet

JKLF leader Yasin Malik’s wife included in Pakistan caretaker PM’s cabinet

Mishaal Hussain Malik appointed as Pakistan’s Minister for H...


Cities

View All

77th Independence Day celebrated with zeal at JCP

77th Independence Day celebrated with zeal at JCP

More pain for Tarn Taran farmers due to water released from Bhakra dam

Finance Minister Cheema hoists national flag in city

Jouramajra hoists flag in Tarn Taran

Over Rs 1 cr gold, 57 iPhones seized at airport, 3 held

Bathinda girl killed in Canada

Bathinda girl killed in Canada

Punjab Police produces Lawrence Bishnoi in Chandigarh court in Sonu Shah murder case

Punjab Police produce Lawrence Bishnoi in Chandigarh court in Sonu Shah murder case

Chandigarh: Cancelling licences of erring vendors hits bylaw hurdle

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit stresses honesty, transparency & efficiency

Punjab minister Aman Arora hoists Tricolour in Mohali, spells out govt feats

Nation can’t repay their debt: Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta pays tribute to martyrs in Panchkula

Whenever there is crisis, PM Modi remains silent: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Whenever there is crisis, PM Modi remains silent: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India’s longest chandelier adorns G20 Leaders’ Summit venue

Delhi L-G approves proposal for 37 more posts in consumer commission

‘We are part of INDIA alliance’: AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj

AAP fumes as Congress leader says will fight all seats

Fear of floods again grips Lohian people, officials told to be vigilant

Fear of floods again grips Lohian people, officials told to be vigilant

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Patriotic fervour marks I-Day

Nawanshahr ADC visits Mirzapur

250 people shifted to safer places at Bholath

Ward watch: Residents bear brunt of toxic air, polluted water

Ward watch: Residents bear brunt of toxic air, polluted water

Education Minister hoists Tricolour in Ludhiana

Suicide abetment case: Farmers, bizmen at loggerheads

‘Drug addict’ roughs up cop in Ludhiana

Road portion caves in near Krishna Mandir

Punjabi University students at Patiala launch protest over ‘wrongful’ marking of answer sheets

Punjabi University students at Patiala launch protest over ‘wrongful’ marking of answer sheets

City soaks in I-Day fervour

CM Mann confers state awards

Patiala: Cheque distribution to flood-hit farmers begins

Thieves strike at university campus again