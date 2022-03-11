Russia-Ukraine War: No reason for Indian students to leave Russia, says MEA

New Delhi, March 11
The government has said that at present, there is no security reason for Indian students in Russia to leave. The response by the Indian Embassy in Moscow came after it began receiving messages from anxious Indian students in universities in Russia seeking advice on their continued stay in the country amid the Russia-Ukraine War.
“The Embassy would like to reassure all students. The Embassy is in regular contact with relevant authorities with respect to the safety and security of the Indian nationals, including students,’’ it said.
However, as certain disruption of banking services and direct flight connectivity from Russia are taking place, if students have concerns regarding these aspects and would like to travel back to India, they may consider doing so, it advised.
As regards the academic programmes, the Embassy has been informed by several universities that they have already shifted to the online distance learning mode. “Students are advised to exercise their discretion in consultation with their respective universities on the appropriate course of action regarding continuation of their academic activities without disruption,’’ it said.
