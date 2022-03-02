Russia-Ukraine war: PM Modi talks to Putin, discuss safe evacuation of Indians from conflict areas

New Delhi, March 2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the safe evacuation of Indian students with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a late evening phone conversation on Wednesday.
The leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in the city of Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck.
They also discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas, said an official release.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: 500 Indian students out of war-hit Kharkiv; PM chairs meet on Ukraine
Earlier Indian embassy in Ukraine urged Indian nationals to ...
Polish border guards beat up around 100 Indian students and turned them back into Ukraine: Belarus envoy to UN
India has been evacuating citizens stranded in Ukraine after...
17,000 Indians have left Ukraine, says MEA
Cities in eastern Ukraine remain areas of concern
Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation
Three C17 planes have been launched for Ukraine evacuation o...
Medical student from Barnala dies of stroke in Ukraine, family seeks help to bring body home
Father of deceased also stuck in war-torn country