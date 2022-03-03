Russia-Ukraine war: SC asks Attorney General to talk to govt and see what can be done to evacuate stranded Indian students

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, March 3

As thousands of Indian students pursuing medical education in Ukraine remain stranded following the Russian invasion, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked Attorney General KK Venugopal to talk to the government to help them out.

“Please look and see if you can help,” a Bench led by CJI NV Ramana told Venugopal.

It asked the petitioners to give a copy of the petition to the Attorney General.

“There are 1,000 of students like this, but some have come here... we can't say no, please use your good offices and do something,” the CJI told the Attorney General.

As Venugopal asked if the stranded students had already crossed over to Romania, senior advocate AM Dar, who had in the morning mentioned a petition on the issue, said no, they were still in Ukraine as Ukrainian security forces were not allowed them to cross the border.

Earlier, Dar mentioned a petition and sought a direction to the Centre evacuate the stranded as soon as possible.

“Most of them are girls...They are in freezing temperature. There are students, most are girls, they are there for 6 days," Dar said.

“Do I ask Vladimir Putin to stop the war? What do you want?" We have all sympathies...what direction can the court give?" the CJI told Dar even as he said he will ask the Attorney General to find out the situation and that he will list the matter for hearing.

Later, when Venugopal appeared, the CJI asked him to help the stranded students and speak to the government as petitioners claimed the students were being prevented from crossing over to Romania from Ukraine.

This is the second petition on the issue in the top court. Advocate Vishal Tiwari had on February 25 moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre to take immediate effect measures for protection of thousands of Indian students and families stranded in Ukraine.

He had submitted that “Over 20,000 Indians are presently in Ukraine including 18,000 students” and the world was watching the developments in Ukraine with Russia military build-up on the borders of that country.

Tiwari had sought a direction to the Centre to immediately take effective diplomatic steps for the evacuation of the stranded Indian citizens, including students and families in Ukraine.

He had also wanted the court to direct the Centre to ensure essential and emergency supplies such as medical facilities, housing and lodging facilities for stranded Indians in Ukraine.

Additionally, he had demanded that the government should ensure that the MBBS degree of Indian students studying online mode was also recognised.

