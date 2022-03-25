Russian envoy Denis Alipov meets senior Indian officials

New Delhi, March 25
Russian ambassador Denis Alipov on Friday met MEA’s Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma. A day earlier, he had met Saurabh Kumar, MEA’s Secretary (East).
A productive discussion on issues of mutual interest and coordination at various international fora with the focus on Asia,’’ said Alipov about his meeting with Verma. “Touched upon topical issues of the Russia-India coordination at the UN and other international platforms,’’ he said of his meeting with Kumar.
