Russian envoy warns against 'hidden geopolitical agendas'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 9

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov has warned against “hidden geopolitical agendas” in his message on May 9, celebrated in Russia as the 77th anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany.

“We invite all countries to stay united against double standards and hypocrisy in international relations. Cooperation in global affairs is the only way forward, while attempts to undermine the WWII lessons are detrimental to global security,” he said.

Pointing out that with 2.7 crore deaths, Russia suffered multiple times more than even those who themselves suffered tremendously. He said it is “no wonder that 77 years on, even these countries tend to diminish the utter unacceptability of Nazi ideology and its derivatives.”

Russia has made the need to wipe out Nazism in Ukraine as one of its main planks of the ongoing military aggression.

“But we shall never forget. Our memory of heroism and sacrifice shall ever remain strong in our minds and hearts. This memory will never leave space to acquiescence of Nazi ideology in any form and manifestation and attempts to rehabilitate and glorify Nazi criminals and their supporters,” he said.

Alipov recalled the then Soviet Union had honoured two Indian soldiers, subedar Narayan Rao Nikkam and havildar Gajendra Singh, with the Order of the Red Star.

To commemorate their heroism, a memorial was unveiled last year at the Indian Army Headquarters here.