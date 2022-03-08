Russian Federation to declare ceasefire today to provide humanitarian corridors

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 8

The Russian Embassy in India on Tuesday said that in order to conduct a humanitarian operation, from 10 am (Moscow time) on March 8, the Russian Federation will declare ceasefire and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors.

According to its release, in order to conduct a humanitarian operation:

From 10 am (Moscow time) on March 8, the Russian Federation declares cease-fire and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors:

from Kiev and adjacent settlements to the Russian Federation through the territory of the Republic of Belarus to Gomel city with delivery by air to the Russian Federation, in the southern direction - in agreement with the Ukrainian side;

from Chernigov through the territory of the Republic of Belarus to Gomel with delivery by air transport to the Russian Federation, in the southern direction - in agreement with the Ukrainian side;

from Sumy by two routes to Poltava and to the territory of the Russian Federation to Belgorod - then by air, rail and road transport to selected destinations or temporary accommodation, in the southern direction - in agreement with the Ukrainian side;

from Kharkov to the territory of the Russian Federation to Belgorod - then by air, rail and road transport to selected destinations or temporary accommodation, to Lvov, Uzhgorod, Ivano-Frankivsk - in agreement with the Ukrainian side;

from Mariupol by two routes to the territory of the Russian Federation to Rostov-on-Don through Novoazovsk and Taganrog cities, to Zaporozhye - in agreement with the Ukrainian side.

