Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov arrives in India

Sergey Lavrov will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Friday

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov arrives in India

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in India. A video grab/Twitter:MEAIndia

PTI

New Delhi, March 31

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in India on Thursday on a two-day official visit, his first trip to the country since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine last month.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Lavrov will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.

A media advisory on Lavrov’s visit issued by the Ministry of External Affairs has not mentioned any meeting between the Russian foreign minister and the prime minister.

People familiar with the preparations for the talks said India is also likely to press for ensuring timely delivery of various military hardware as well as components of the S-400 missile systems by Russia.

The Russian foreign minister arrived in India after concluding a two-day visit of China.

His visit to India coincides with that of US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Last week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India. EU Special Envoy for the Indo-Pacific Gabriele Visentin visited New Delhi this week.

Unlike many other leading powers, India has not yet criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and it abstained from the votes at the UN platforms in condemning the Russian aggression.

However, last Thursday, India abstained on a resolution pushed by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, which was seen as reflective of its neutral position on the conflict.

India has been pressing for the resolution of the crisis through diplomacy and dialogue.

Modi has held phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, March 2 and March 7.

Modi had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy twice.

Last week, Jaishankar said in Parliament that India’s position on the Ukraine conflict has been “steadfast and consistent” and that it has been seeking immediate cessation of violence.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Daylong special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha on April 1

2
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

3
Patiala

Private tennis academy at public park in Patiala, probe ordered

4
Chandigarh

Shell out up to 2.5 times more for water in Chandigarh now

5
Haryana

Three senior doctors at Rohtak PGIMS seek VRS in two months

6
Punjab

12 IAS, 13 IPS reshuffled in Punjab

7
Punjab

Akal Takht moots own channel for live telecast of Gurbani

8
Haryana

Free education for EWS kids in private schools goes in Haryana

9
Punjab

Online bus permits to end mafia raj, says Punjab Transport Minister

10
Punjab

Resolution introduced in US Congress to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Don't Miss

View All
Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM
Trending

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike
Nation

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’
Trending

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’

Top Stories

Pakistan PM Imran Khan to address nation shortly

Defiant Pak PM Imran Khan says he will not resign; says ready to face no-trust vote on Sunday

Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the O...

Pak PM Imran Khan summons NSC meeting ahead of no-confidence vote

Imran Khan no-confidence motion: Pakistan Parliament session adjourned till Sunday without debate

Voting expected on April 3 and before the crucial day, the t...

Amit Shah announces reduction of AFSPA applicable areas in Nagaland, Assam, Manipur

Amit Shah announces reduction of AFSPA applicable areas in Nagaland, Assam, Manipur

AFSPA has been in force for decades in the 3 northeastern st...

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw urges Karnataka CM to resolve growing religious divide, warns of consequences of IT sector becoming communal

Must not allow communal exclusion in Karnataka: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

BJP accuses Mazumdar-Shaw of imposing personal, politically ...

13 IPS officers transferred in Punjab

12 IAS, 13 IPS reshuffled in Punjab

Himanshu Jain has been appointed as Additional Secretary to ...

Cities

View All

PDS wheat: Flour mills told to maintain records

PDS wheat: Flour mills told to maintain records

GNDU to train students in field of technical textiles

Amritsar MC expects to collect Rs 4 cr on last day

Widen Amritsar's narrow lanes leading to Golden Temple: Visitors

Will take steps to beautify circular road around historic wall in Amritsar: Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Shell out up to 2.5 times more for water in City Beautiful now

Shell out up to 2.5 times more for water in Chandigarh now

Now, Chandigarh staff to retire at 60

Panjab University professor appointed first visiting prof at Election Commission’s training arm

Three suspects confess to killing Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera

PU students' council poll unlikely to be held in present academic calendar

If India's biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Arvind Kejriwal

If India's biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Arvind Kejriwal

Amid intense debate, Lok Sabha clears Bill to merge three Delhi MCs

Lok Sabha clears the Delhi MCD merger Bill

8 held for vandalism at Arvind Kejriwal's residence, more arrests to follow: Delhi Police

Severe heat wave predicted in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday

PSEB’s diktat: Pay Rs 800 to get Class X, XII certificates

PSEB's diktat: Pay Rs 800 to get Class X, XII certificates

Mixed response to Corbevax drive in Jalandhar district

Hoshiarpur Crafts Bazaar ends on a musical note

Completing pending projects, improving sanitation my priority says Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann

Cracks in houses: Commissioner issues notice to 2 Jalandhar MC officials

Ludhiana MC notices to 85 hospitals for property tax scrutiny

Ludhiana MC notices to 85 hospitals for property tax scrutiny

Revenue officers' association ends strike after two days

3 held by Khanna police with 4 illegal weapons

Visitor overcharged at Bhadaur House market parking lot

AAP MLAs ask NHAI officials to speed up ongoing projects

Private tennis academy at public park in Patiala, probe ordered

Private tennis academy at public park in Patiala, probe ordered

Punjabi University closes investigation in 6 cases

Parents ‘kill’ 3-month-old girl in Nabha

Suicide by Rajasthan woman doc sparks protest in Patiala