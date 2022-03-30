Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit India from March 31-April 1: MEA

New Delhi, March 30
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to India from March 31 to April 1, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.
It would be the highest-level visit from Russia to India after Moscow launched its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24.
Lavrov is expected to travel to India after completing a two-day visit to China.
“Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to New Delhi on 31 March-1 April 2022,” the MEA said in a one-line statement.
The Russian Foreign Minister arrived in China on Wednesday.
Lavrov’s visit to India coincides with that of US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
Truss will visit India on Thursday while Singh is visiting India from March 30-31.
German Foreign and Security Policy Adviser Jens Plotner is visiting India on Wednesday.
