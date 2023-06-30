 Russian President Putin and PM Modi agree to further boost bilateral strategic ties, discuss Ukraine war : The Tribune India

Particular attention was paid to interaction within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the G20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, June 30

A week after returning from a Summit meeting with US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dialled Russian President Vladimir Putin and informed on his “international contacts”, including ones during his recent visit to Washington, said a Kremlin readout.

In connection with the events of June 24 (revolt by the Wagner chief) in Russia, PM Modi expressed understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect law and order, ensure stability in the country and the security of its citizens.

The situation around Ukraine was touched upon as well. The Russian President gave his assessment of the current state of affairs in the special military operation zone, having stressed Kiev's utter refusal to undertake political and diplomatic steps to resolve the conflict, said the read out.

When discussing topical issues of bilateral cooperation, they underscored the importance of further consistent implementation of the major joint projects in various areas and noted with satisfaction substantial growth in trade throughout 2022 and in the first quarter of this year.

Particular attention was paid to interaction within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the G20, in which India currently holds the presidency, as well as in the BRICS format.

“The conversation was substantive and constructive. The leaders reaffirmed their mutual intention to strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and agreed to maintain contact,” said the Kremlin readout.

A day earlier, Putin had praised PM Modi as a “great friend of Russia” and lauded his “Make in India” initiative during an event in Moscow on Thursday.

The Russian President drew on India's example to encourage domestic products and brands in his own country during his speech. He also highlighted how the initiative had a positive impact on the Indian economy.

“Our friends in India andPM Modi, a great friend of Russia, a few years ago presented a concept - 'Make in India'. And it had a very visible effect on the Indian economy,” said Putin.

Drawing the example of Make in India, Putin called for the creation of an economy that produces its own modern goods, services, and technology instead of consuming foreign, imported products.

Putin then spoke on the Russian companies which left the country after it invaded Ukraine in February last year. He accused some foreign brands of “turning the exit from the Russian market into a PR campaign,” and expressed doubt that these PR strategies will be of any benefit to them.

