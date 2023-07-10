S Jaishankar arrives in Ahmedabad, to file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

PTI

Ahmedabad, July 10

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has arrived here to file his nomination papers on Monday for the Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat, a BJP official said.

Gujarat BJP general secretary Pradeepsinh Vaghela on Sunday said Jaishankar, whose term ends on August 18, along with two other Rajya Sabha members from the state, is scheduled to file his nomination form around noon.

Jaishankar landed at the Ahmedabad airport on Sunday and was received by Gujarat minister Raghavji Patel, Ahmedabad Mayor Kirit Parmar and other BJP functionaries.

While the BJP has not officially declared the names of candidates for the three Rajya Sabha seats for which the elections are scheduled to be held on July 24, Jaishankar's nomination was certain.

The Congress on Friday said it would not field candidates for polls to the three Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat as it did not have enough MLAs in the 182-member state Assembly.

#BJP #Gujarat #s jaishankar