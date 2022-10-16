S Jaishankar in Egypt to boost bilateral ties

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 15

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met eminent personalities in the field of foreign policy in Cairo as he began a two-day visit to Egypt to turnaround ties with new initiatives.

“A great start to my visit to Cairo. Met eminent personalities in the field of foreign policy. Thank them for their support for our relationship and insights into regional and global politics,’’ tweeted the Minister.

Egypt has been one of India’s largest trading partners in Africa and the promotion of bilateral trade, commerce and investments would be one of the focus areas during Jaishankar’s visit, the MEA said in a statement.

India-Egypt trade touched a record high of $7.26 billion during 2021-22, and Indian investments in Egypt exceeded $3.15 billion.