S Jaishankar meets Indian community in Prague, shares with them developments at home

PTI

Prague, June 6

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met the Indian community members here and shared with them the developments at home and the state of the bilateral relationship.

Jaishankar was here on the last leg of his two-nation tour to Slovakia and the Czech Republic to impart further momentum in ties with the two central European countries.

"Delighted to meet the Indian community in Prague. Good to see many of them doing so well. The expansion of the community has also been encouraging. Shared with them developments at home and the state of our bilateral relationship. Count on their continuing support," Jaishankar tweeted.

On Sunday, Jaishankar met Czech Finance Minister.

Nearly 5,000 Indian nationals- mostly IT professionals, business personnel and students, are residing in Czech Republic.

His visit comes at a time when Europe is grappling with the implications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and persistent efforts by the European countries to convince India to take a tougher position on Moscow for its actions.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement ahead of his departure that Jaishankar’s discussions with his Czech counterpart will provide an opportunity for a “comprehensive review of our bilateral cooperation".