S Jaishankar meets Indian community in Prague, shares with them developments at home

Prague, June 6
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met the Indian community members here and shared with them the developments at home and the state of the bilateral relationship.
Jaishankar was here on the last leg of his two-nation tour to Slovakia and the Czech Republic to impart further momentum in ties with the two central European countries.
"Delighted to meet the Indian community in Prague. Good to see many of them doing so well. The expansion of the community has also been encouraging. Shared with them developments at home and the state of our bilateral relationship. Count on their continuing support," Jaishankar tweeted.
Delighted to meet the Indian community in Prague. Good to see many of them doing so well.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 5, 2022
The expansion of the community has also been encouraging. Shared with them developments at home and the state of our bilateral relationship.
Count on their continuing support. pic.twitter.com/ORR7nDza5P
On Sunday, Jaishankar met Czech Finance Minister.
Nearly 5,000 Indian nationals- mostly IT professionals, business personnel and students, are residing in Czech Republic.
His visit comes at a time when Europe is grappling with the implications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and persistent efforts by the European countries to convince India to take a tougher position on Moscow for its actions.
The Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement ahead of his departure that Jaishankar’s discussions with his Czech counterpart will provide an opportunity for a “comprehensive review of our bilateral cooperation".
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army
Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...
Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...
Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house
Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'
Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad