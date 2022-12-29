PM Modi’s mother hospitalised, stable

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi visited his mother, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Her condition is stable, officials said. TNS

S Jaishankar to meet IAEA chief in Austria

New Delhi: EAM S Jaishankar will visit Cyprus and Austria from December 29 to January 3, the MEA said in a statement. He will meet Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). He will also meet the FMs of Czech Republic and Slovak Republic Jan Lipavský and Rastislav Kácer. Discussions are expected to focus on regional and global issues.

Govt: Second hand car dealers must register

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has introduced authorisation certificates for the dealers of pre-owned registered vehicles. Dealers will be able to apply for renewal of registration/fitness certificate, duplicate registration certificate (RC), no-objection certificate (NOC) and the transfer of ownership of motor vehicles in their possession. TNS

Arshdeep in ICC award shortlist

Pacer shortlisted for ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award 6 months after debut Took 33 wickets in 21 T20Is, averaging 18.12

