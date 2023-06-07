Sachin Pilot likely to float party on June 11

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 6

The compromise enforced by the Congress leadership recently in its Rajasthan unit appears to be falling apart as speculation is rife that Sachin Pilot is likely to walk out and announce a new party, ‘Pragatisheel Congress’, on June 11, the death anniversary of his father Rajesh Pilot.

Ex-Dy CM ‘Hires’ Kishor’s IPAC ‘Pragatisheel Congress’ may be floated on the death anniversary of Rajesh Pilot

Prashant Kishor’s IPAC is learnt to be helping Pilot with groundwork

The former Deputy CM is reportedly being helped with the groundwork for the formation of the new party by Prashant Kishor’s IPAC. There is talk about Pilot joining hands with Hanuman Beniwal’s Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and AAP.

