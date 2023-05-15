 Sachin Pilot steps up pressure on own party, tells Gehlot to agree to demands by month-end or face state-wide agitation : The Tribune India

Sachin Pilot steps up pressure on own party, tells Gehlot to agree to demands by month-end or face state-wide agitation

Completed a 5-day foot march from Ajmer to Jaipur over ‘inaction’ by state govt on ‘corruption’ during previous BJP term

Sachin Pilot steps up pressure on own party, tells Gehlot to agree to demands by month-end or face state-wide agitation

Congress leader Sachin Pilot with supporters during his Jan Sangharsh Yatra, in Jaipur, on Monday. PTI Photo



PTI

Jaipur, May 15

Flanked by 15 Congress MLAs at a rally here on Monday, dissident leader Sachin Pilot on Monday served notice to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot – agree to their demands by the month-end or face a state-wide agitation.

The intensification of the power tussle between Gehlot and Pilot in Rajasthan Congress came on a day when the party's central leadership struggled to pick between two CM contenders – Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar – in Karnataka after winning the assembly polls there.

The public meeting marked the completion of Pilot's five-day foot march from Ajmer to Jaipur over “inaction” by the Gehlot government on “corruption” during the previous BJP term in the state.

Apart from a call for a high-level probe into corruption, Pilot spelled out two other demands – disbanding the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and its reconstitution, and compensation for those affected by the cancellation of government recruitment exams after paper leaks.

“If action is not taken by this month-end on these three demands, an agitation will be launched across the state," Pilot said.

The former deputy CM also referred to the one-day fast he held last month.

“So far, I have done ‘anshan' and taken out a ‘yatra'. If action is not taken in the interest of the youth on these three demands, I will launch an agitation in the entire state,” he said.

“We will walk on foot with people in villages and hamlets, and get them justice,” he added.

Pilot said he would not be cowed down.

“I promise that I will continue to serve the people of Rajasthan till my last breath, even if I remain on any post or not. Nothing can scare me or suppress me, I have fought for you and will continue to do so,” he said.

Pilot said his agitation was not against anyone but against corruption and for the youth. But Gehlot, who became the chief minister after the party ignored his own claim to the post in 2018, was clearly the main target.

He referred to the boycott by CM loyalists of the Congress Legislature Party meeting in September last year – when there was speculation over the possibility of Gehlot being made the party's national president with the top Rajasthan post being given to Pilot.

Pilot said whoever talks about factionalism and betrayal of the party should introspect over their “betrayal” and the “insult” to party leader Sonia Gandhi last year.

He said they should think “whether we or they broke discipline”.

“We remained in public even after being abused and worked for strengthening the organisation, and you are abusing and maligning us after eating ‘malai' (cream),” he said in a possible reference to Gehlot and his camp.

“This will not do,” Pilot said.

He also referred to a recent remark by the CM in which he credited BJP leaders Vasundhara Raje and Kailash Meghwal for “saving” his government in 2020 – when Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs rebelled.

“What kind of policy is this that you malign the image of your own party leaders and praise others,” Pilot asked.

"I have never levelled charges against anyone. I have never said bad words against anyone. They left no opportunity to abuse me but this does not worry me,” he said, adding that in a democracy, it's the people's blessings that count.

Questioning the selection of the RPSC chairman and members, he claimed that it was common knowledge that these appointments were political.

“The appointments need to be done in a transparent manner, and people like scientists and lecturer need to be chosen,” he said.  

#Ashok Gehlot #BJP #Congress #Rajasthan #Sachin Pilot

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Woman shot dead at Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala; suspect arrested

2
Punjab

Now, women too deputed at Golden Temple for frisking

3
Haryana

Haryana Govt fails to remove toll plaza, people up in arms

4
Patiala

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

5
Punjab

Punjab increases electricity charges; CM Bhagwant Mann says it won't affect common man

6
Punjab

Man 'molests' air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held

7
Punjab

Punjab Diary: Sukhbir Badal and Manpreet - united yet divided

8
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

9
Haryana

CM Manohar Lal Khattar says Haryana ready for simultaneous polls

10
Chandigarh CISCE tricity results

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

Don't Miss

View All
Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Top News

Karnataka chief ministership: Congress observers to hand over report to president Mallikarjun Kharge

Karnataka: Power play for CM post shifts to Delhi, all eyes on Congress top brass

Intense lobbying for CM's post going on between former CM Si...

Sangrur court issues notice to Congress chief Kharge in Bajrang Dal defamation case

Sangrur court issues notice to Congress chief Kharge in Bajrang Dal defamation case

Notice was issued by the court on a petition filed by Hindu ...

Punjab increases electricity tariff; Bhagwant Mann says it won’t affect common man

Punjab increases electricity charges; CM Bhagwant Mann says it won't affect common man

Says the increase will be borne by the government

Paddy sowing in Punjab to be carried out in four phases this year: CM Bhagwant Mann

Paddy sowing in Punjab to be carried out in four phases this year: CM Bhagwant Mann

Releases power supply schedule for the sowing season startin...

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the mana...


Cities

View All

Man ‘molests’ air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held

Man 'molests' air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held

Now, women too deputed at Golden Temple for frisking

ICSE Class X: Students pass with flying colours

Pupils excel in Class XII exams

Farmers urged not to burn crop residue

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

Class X exam: Mudit Agarwal excels with 99.6%

ISC Class XII exams: Odds fail to stop these achievers

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

Open house: What steps should be taken to ensure proper collection of horticulture waste?

Delhi govt issues showcause notice to services secretary

Delhi Government issues show cause notice to services secretary

Tihar Jail SP gets notice for shifting 2 inmates to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's cell

Protesting wrestlers want BJP's women MPs to come out in support

Delhi govt's DBSE to release its first-ever results for classes 10, 12 today

AIIMS conducts metal-free spine fixation surgery on infant in Delhi

Rewarding Jalandhar electorate after bypoll win, CM Bhagwant Mann convenes next cabinet meeting at Jalandhar on May 17

Rewarding electorate after bypoll win, CM Bhagwant Mann convenes next cabinet meeting at Jalandhar on May 17

Former Jalandhar mayor Surinder Mahey passes away

Alan Wilson tops dist in Class XII with 93.75%

Unlike Sangrur, meticulous planning worked for AAP in Jalandhar bypoll

Adampur airport a priority: Sushil Kumar Rinku after meeting Arvind Kejriwal

Class XII: Girls do it yet again

CISCE Class XII results: Girls do it yet again

Harshita Goel excels with 99.2% in Class X results

Three killed, 2 hurt as motorcycle, car collide near Kup Kalan village

Fire breaks out in hosiery, godown in Ludhiana

11 mobiles seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

Patiala district students pass exams with flying colours

Celebrations of Sirhind Fateh Divas end