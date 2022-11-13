 Sack TMC minister for anti-Prez remarks: BJP : The Tribune India

Sack TMC minister for anti-Prez remarks: BJP

Sack TMC minister for anti-Prez remarks: BJP

BJP Mahila Morcha activists protest against TMC leader Akhil Giri in Kolkata on Saturday. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 12

The BJP today condemned West Bengal minister Akhil Giri’s derogatory comments on President Droupadi Murmu’s looks and sought his dismissal. Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda also demanded that state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tender a public apology for Giri’s comments and clarify that at whose behest he had made such “unfortunate and indecent” remarks.

“He has hurt the sentiments of more than 10 crore tribals and dented the country’s democratic values,” BJP’s tribal leader Munda told the media in response to a 17-second video clip in which Giri can be purportedly heard commenting on the looks of the President and mocking the BJP.

“They (BJP) said that I am not good looking. We don’t judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?” Giri was quoted as saying at a rally in Nandigram on Friday evening.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said if a minister who had taken a pledge to preserve the ethos of the Constitution made such a derogatory remark, he must be sacked.

“Mamata Banerjee should lead by example and expel such a leader from her party (TMC),” Bhatia said, adding Giri’s comments against Murmu, a woman as well as a Scheduled Tribe holding the highest constitutional post of the country, has hurt the feelings of every Indian.

Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said Giri’s remark reflected the “anti-tribal” mindset of the TMC. BJP’s IT head Amit Malviya tweeted: “Akhil Giri, minister in Mamata Banerjee’s Cabinet, insults the President, says, we don’t care about looks. But how does your President look?”

Amid the backlash, Giri issued an apology saying that he made the comment “by mistake...out of emotional outbursts of my anger”.

“Just like I have respect for the Constitution, I also respect the President of India... for the last few days, the kind of remarks made by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari against me and my looks has left me fuming. I am an old man and, by mistake, I made a remark out of emotional outburst of anger. I regret making such a remark,” he was quoted as saying.

TMC censures leader

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress has censured its leader Akhil Giri for his derogatory remarks referring to the looks of the President. “We have utmost respect for President Droupadi Murmu. Our party condemns the unfortunate remarks made by Giri and clarifies we do not condone such statements. In the era of women’s empowerment, such misogyny is unacceptable," the party statement read. TNS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Major police reshuffle in Punjab, 33 officers shifted

2
Punjab

Doctor at Phagwara civil hospital 'assaulted' by kin of deceased patient; 5 held after protest by medical staff

3
Himachal

Himachal Assembly election: World's highest polling station in Tashigang records 100 per cent turnout despite bone chilling cold

4
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, his team stopped at Mumbai airport; made to pay Rs 6.88 lakh customs duty for luxury watches

5
Nation

5.4-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand

6
Nation

Stubble burning due to failure of 4 states; farmers are forced to burn crop residue: NHRC

7
Entertainment

'Here's to believing old-fashioned love', Preity Zinta celebrates 18 years of Veer Zara

8
Punjab

Gangster booked for threatening people on phone from Ferozepur jail

9
Himachal Himachal VOTES 2022

74% polling, it's neck and neck in Himachal Pradesh

10
Himachal

Himachal polls: Congress files complaint before ECI against BJP, others for 'circulating forged letter'

Don't Miss

View All
Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Top News

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...

Major boost to President Biden as Democrats keep control of US Senate in crucial midterm polls

Major boost to President Biden as Democrats keep control of US Senate in crucial midterm polls

Opposition Republican party is struggling to gain the majori...

Can’t blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC

Can't blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP Chief Secretaries asked to appear...

Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG

Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG

‘The major culprit regions are Punjab which saw 215 flights ...


Cities

View All

‘Lift & loot’ gang busted in Bathinda

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

UT schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Chandigarh schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

Mechanics encroach on forest area in Chandigarh's Sector 48

Youth dies in SUV-truck collision at Dera Bassi

On run for 21 years, PO lands in Chandigarh police net

Delhi’s air quality improves to poor, minimum temperature settles at 12.6 deg C

Delhi’s air quality improves to poor, minimum temperature settles at 12.6 deg C

Delhi court revokes lookout circular against BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi in black money cases

Kejri seeks financial support from people for yoga event

MCD polls: AAP's 2nd list of 117 candidates out

In NCR, three members of every family affected by pollution: Survey

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

18,671 cases settled in Lok Adalat

Seized contraband destroyed

Boopathi is city’s new Police Commissioner

10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional in Jalandhar

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

5 conmen held for duping Ludhiana traders on pretext of exchanging dollars

Ludhiana man thrashed by drunk son, dies

Mandeep Singh Sidhu is Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Undertrial escapes from police custody in Ludhiana

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in district

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in Patiala

45 chikungunya cases, highest in four years

6,182 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

Civil Surgeon performs 13 eye surgeries