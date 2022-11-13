Sack TMC minister for anti-Prez remarks: BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 12

The BJP today condemned West Bengal minister Akhil Giri’s derogatory comments on President Droupadi Murmu’s looks and sought his dismissal. Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda also demanded that state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tender a public apology for Giri’s comments and clarify that at whose behest he had made such “unfortunate and indecent” remarks.

“He has hurt the sentiments of more than 10 crore tribals and dented the country’s democratic values,” BJP’s tribal leader Munda told the media in response to a 17-second video clip in which Giri can be purportedly heard commenting on the looks of the President and mocking the BJP.

“They (BJP) said that I am not good looking. We don’t judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?” Giri was quoted as saying at a rally in Nandigram on Friday evening.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said if a minister who had taken a pledge to preserve the ethos of the Constitution made such a derogatory remark, he must be sacked.

“Mamata Banerjee should lead by example and expel such a leader from her party (TMC),” Bhatia said, adding Giri’s comments against Murmu, a woman as well as a Scheduled Tribe holding the highest constitutional post of the country, has hurt the feelings of every Indian.

Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said Giri’s remark reflected the “anti-tribal” mindset of the TMC. BJP’s IT head Amit Malviya tweeted: “Akhil Giri, minister in Mamata Banerjee’s Cabinet, insults the President, says, we don’t care about looks. But how does your President look?”

Amid the backlash, Giri issued an apology saying that he made the comment “by mistake...out of emotional outbursts of my anger”.

“Just like I have respect for the Constitution, I also respect the President of India... for the last few days, the kind of remarks made by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari against me and my looks has left me fuming. I am an old man and, by mistake, I made a remark out of emotional outburst of anger. I regret making such a remark,” he was quoted as saying.

TMC censures leader

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress has censured its leader Akhil Giri for his derogatory remarks referring to the looks of the President. “We have utmost respect for President Droupadi Murmu. Our party condemns the unfortunate remarks made by Giri and clarifies we do not condone such statements. In the era of women’s empowerment, such misogyny is unacceptable," the party statement read. TNS