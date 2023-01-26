Sacred portals of Badrinath in Uttarakhand to open on April 27

Dehradun, January 26
The sacred portals of the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district will open at 7:10 am on April 27, authorities said on Thursday.
As per tradition, the time and date for the opening of the famous temple were decided at a religious ceremony held at the erstwhile Tehri royal palace in Narendra Nagar on the occasion of Basant Panchami, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee said.
The 'Gaadu Ghada' (oil pitcher) yatra will begin on April 12, it said.
As part of the yatra, a pitcher containing sesame oil is carried to the Himalayan temple ahead of its opening every year.
The portals of Badrinath, a temple dedicated to Hindu deity Vishnu were closed for the winter season on November 19. It remains snowbound throughout winter and is reopened at the start of summer.
