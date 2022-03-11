Sahitya Akademi Awards presented

New Delhi, March 11
Sahitya Akademi Awards were presented to the 24 winners at Kamani Auditorium here today. Chandrashekhar Kambar, President, Sahitya Akademi presented the awards to the recipients. Bhalchandra Nemade, eminent Marathi poet and critic, was the Chief Guest at the award presentation ceremony.
The awardees were, Anuradha Sarma Pujari (Assamese), Bratya Basu (Bengali), Mwdai Gahai (Bodo), Raj Rahi (Dogri), Namita Gokhale (English), Yagnesh Dave (Gujarati), Daya Prakash Sinha (Hindi), Wali Mohd. Aseer Kishtwari (Kashmiri), Sanjiv Verenkar (Konkani), Jagdish Prasad Mandal (Maithili), George Onakkoor(Malayalam), Thokchom Ibohanbi Singh (Manipuri), Kiran Gurav (Marathi), Chabilal Upadhyaya (Nepali), Hrushikesh Mallick (Odia), Khalid Hussain (Punjabi), Meethesh Nirmohi (Rajasthani), Niranjan Hansda (Santali), Arjun Chawla (Sindhi), Ambai (Tamil), Gorati Venkanna (Telugu), Chander Bhan Khayal (Urdu), Vindeshwari Prasad Mishra 'Vinay' (Sanskrit).
The award winners will assemble for the “Writers’ Meet” at the Rabindra Bhavan Lawns here tomorrow in the morning to share the creative process they underwent in writing their respective award-winning books.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian missile 'mistakenly' falls in Pakistan, government orders probe
Technical malfunction led to accidental firing of missile, s...
Co-pilot killed, pilot injured as Army helicopter crashes near LoC in north Kashmir
‘Cheetah’ helicopter crashed around 11:30 am while undertaki...
Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16
Bhagwant Mann elected Leader of AAP Legislative Party in Pun...
Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony
The meeting also attended by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia ...
3 flights bring back 674 students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy
Although there was no official word from the government abou...