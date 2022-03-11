Sahitya Akademi Awards presented

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

Sahitya Akademi Awards were presented to the 24 winners at Kamani Auditorium here today. Chandrashekhar Kambar, President, Sahitya Akademi presented the awards to the recipients. Bhalchandra Nemade, eminent Marathi poet and critic, was the Chief Guest at the award presentation ceremony.

The awardees were, Anuradha Sarma Pujari (Assamese), Bratya Basu (Bengali), Mwdai Gahai (Bodo), Raj Rahi (Dogri), Namita Gokhale (English), Yagnesh Dave (Gujarati), Daya Prakash Sinha (Hindi), Wali Mohd. Aseer Kishtwari (Kashmiri), Sanjiv Verenkar (Konkani), Jagdish Prasad Mandal (Maithili), George Onakkoor(Malayalam), Thokchom Ibohanbi Singh (Manipuri), Kiran Gurav (Marathi), Chabilal Upadhyaya (Nepali), Hrushikesh Mallick (Odia), Khalid Hussain (Punjabi), Meethesh Nirmohi (Rajasthani), Niranjan Hansda (Santali), Arjun Chawla (Sindhi), Ambai (Tamil), Gorati Venkanna (Telugu), Chander Bhan Khayal (Urdu), Vindeshwari Prasad Mishra 'Vinay' (Sanskrit).

The award winners will assemble for the “Writers’ Meet” at the Rabindra Bhavan Lawns here tomorrow in the morning to share the creative process they underwent in writing their respective award-winning books.