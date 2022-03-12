Sahitya Akademi confers awards on 24 writers

New Delhi, March 11
Sahitya Akademi Awards were today presented to the 24 winners at Kamani Auditorium here. Chandrashekhar Kambar, president, Sahitya Akademi, presented the awards to the recipients. Bhalchandra Nemade, eminent Marathi poet and critic was the chief guest.
The awardees included Anuradha Sarma Pujari (Assamese), Bratya Basu (Bengali), Mwdai Gahai (Bodo), Raj Rahi (Dogri), Namita Gokhale (English), Yagnesh Dave (Gujarati), Daya Prakash Sinha (Hindi), Wali Mohd. Aseer Kishtwari (Kashmiri), Sanjiv Verenkar (Konkani), Jagdish Prasad Mandal (Maithili), George Onakkoor (Malayalam), Thokchom Ibohanbi Singh (Manipuri). —
