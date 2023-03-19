 Days after Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview to TV channel, Salman Khan’s office receives threat email asking him to meet Goldy Brar : The Tribune India

Days after Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview to TV channel, Salman Khan’s office receives threat email asking him to meet Goldy Brar

Mumbai cops file FIR against three, including gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Mumbai cops file FIR against three, including gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Salman Khan. Reuters file



PTI

Mumbai, March 19

The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and another person after an e-mail threatening actor Salman Khan was received at his office in the city, an official said on Sunday.

The sender of the e-mail, written in Hindi, said: “Goldy Bhai (Goldy Brar) wanted to talk with Salman Khan face to face.”

Apart from Bishnoi and Brar, the First Information Report, which was registered on Saturday, names one Rohit, the official said.

Bishnoi, currently lodged in the Bathinda jail, and Goldy Brar are accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

The complaint was lodged with Bandra Police by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to police frequently visits the Bandra-based residence of Khan and runs an artist management company.

When Gunjalkar was present in Khan’s office in Galaxy Apartment on Saturday afternoon, he noticed an email had come from the ID “Rohit Garg”, the official said quoting the FIR.

The e-mail, written in Hindi, stated Salman Khan must have seen the interview given recently to a news channel by Lawrence Bishnoi, and if not, he should see it. Addressing Gunjalkar, it said if Khan wants to close the matter, he should talk face-to-face with Goldy bhai, as per the FIR.

The email further said there is still time but “next time jhatka dekhne ko milega”.

The FIR was registered under sections 120-B (Punishment for criminal conspiracy), 506-II (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) under the Indian Penal Code.

An interview with Bishnoi was broadcast recently by a private news channel.

Notably, in June 2022, an unidentified person had threatened Salman Khan via a handwritten note.

#goldy brar #lawrence bishnoi #Mumbai #punjab gangsters #salman khan

