Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav files nomination for Mainpuri bypoll

Mainpuri, November 14
Samajwadi Party candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll Dimple Yadav filed her nomination papers on Monday.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and MP Ramgopal Yadav accompanied 44-year-old Dimple during the filing of nomination papers at the District Magistrate's office here.
Before submitting the papers, Dimple touched the feet of Ramgopal Yadav.
Former MP from Mainpuri Tej Pratap and SP district president Alok Sakya also accompanied them.
The bypoll for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat will be held on December 5 and the result will be declared on December 8. The Mainpuri parliamentary seat fell vacant following the demise of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on October 10.
Filing of nominations has started and the last date for the same is November 17.
The BJP is yet to announce its nominee for the seat.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden, Xi shake hands as they meet amid superpower tensions
Biden said he and Xi have a ‘responsibility’ to show that th...
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi
The couple had eloped from Mumbai to New Delhi after the wom...
Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...
Former Haryana governor Dhanik Lal Mandal dies at 90
Had served as Haryana governor between 1990 and 1995