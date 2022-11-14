Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav files nomination for Mainpuri bypoll

PTI

Mainpuri, November 14

Samajwadi Party candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll Dimple Yadav filed her nomination papers on Monday.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and MP Ramgopal Yadav accompanied 44-year-old Dimple during the filing of nomination papers at the District Magistrate's office here.

Before submitting the papers, Dimple touched the feet of Ramgopal Yadav.

Former MP from Mainpuri Tej Pratap and SP district president Alok Sakya also accompanied them.

The bypoll for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat will be held on December 5 and the result will be declared on December 8. The Mainpuri parliamentary seat fell vacant following the demise of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on October 10.

Filing of nominations has started and the last date for the same is November 17.

The BJP is yet to announce its nominee for the seat.

